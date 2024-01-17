Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7 PM ET at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. You can watch the game on ESPN2 or stream it live at WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

The Cats are coming off a tough loss against an inspired Texas A&M squad.

Even though the Aggies played their best game all year, there were ample opportunities for Kentucky to win that game, and they just couldn’t get it done.

The biggest issue is on the defensive side of the ball. No ability to stay in front of the defenders, and A&M’s guards took advantage of that all game long. That has to get better, or this team's ceiling will start to shrink.

The Bulldogs are 12-4 on the year and are coming off a huge victory against No. 6 Tennessee and a similar heartbreaker against Alabama.

It’s going to be a tough, physical matchup with the Cats, as that seems to be the new norm now in the SEC.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

