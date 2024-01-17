Tyler Herro now has the most clutch 3s in Miami Heat history

The Miami Heat drafted an absolute star when they took Tyler Herro with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Miami needed scoring, having been a dominant defensive team for the last decade. Herro gave them that spark, and former Kentucky Wildcats star Bam Adebayo has continued the legacy on the defensive end.

As for Herro, he has continued to improve in almost every season and is at career-high levels across the board. He is averaging a career-best 22.7 points per game, a career-best 5.7 rebounds per game, and (you guessed it) a career-best 4.4 assists per game.

However, what has transcended his game even further has been his efficiency and 3-point shooting. Herro is shooting 44% from the field and 41.1% from deep. He has tallied at least four triples in five of his last eight games.

Going 4-for-11 from deep, including two key 3s in overtime against the Nets Monday, Herro secured the top spot in the Miami Heat’s illustrious history for clutch 3s, which are either in the last two minutes of a game or overtime.

Tyler Herro has made 53 three-pointers in the clutch in his career.



The most in Miami Heat history. pic.twitter.com/YDZCSOoBKj — StatMamba (@StatMamba) January 16, 2024

Herro is just 23 years old, so he has a chance to absolutely shatter the previous high as well. Herro signed a multi-year extension in October of 2022, which will keep him in South Beach for the next three seasons.

The record is his, and he will likely widen the margin quite a bit in the coming years.