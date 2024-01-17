Wednesday Headlines: Mississippi State Gameday

Good morning, BBN!

It’s bounce-back time as the Kentucky Wildcats look to bounce back against a scrappy Mississippi State team tonight inside historic Rupp Arena.

The Dogs are 12-4 on the season, and they just took down No. 6 Tennessee at home last Wednesday. However, they are coming off a loss in which they had every chance to win down the stretch against Alabama, just like Kentucky against Texas A&M.

Tolu Smith is back, and he’s been showing why he’s a preseason All-American, and the Bulldogs have plenty of experience to contend with anyone in the SEC.

As for the Cats, the issue is squarely on defense. Everyone knows they can score with anyone in the country, but on the defensive side, they have some serious issues.

It’s almost a guarantee that experienced guards will torch the Kentucky defense due to the lack of ability to stay in front of anyone.

Too many times we saw Wade Taylor (31 PTS) and Tyrece Radford (28 PTS) drive right past the defense and get an easy layup or draw a foul.

You can’t allow two players to combine for 59 points like that in college basketball, and if you do, you’re going to lose 9/10 times.

Let’s see if they can start to solve this issue tonight.

Tweet of the Day

Antonio Reeves is one of the best, most efficient, offensive players in all of college basketball. https://t.co/5plY41NBkw — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 16, 2024

What a difference a year has made for Antonio Reeves.

Headlines

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky vs. Mississippi State – UK Athletics

“It’s going to be a physical matchup,” Orlando Antigua said. “Mississippi State is a tough, veteran, experienced team. Does that sound familiar, in the SEC? Big bodies. We’re going to have to take care of the ball. Take care of the ball, take care of the glass and do a better job defending the ball.”

This Kentucky basketball team has a problem. Here are three potential ways to fix it. - Herald-Leader

No surprises here.

Know Your Opponent: Mississippi State Bulldogs - The Cats Pause

Since Calipari's debut season as UK head coach, the Cats are 17-1 against the Bulldogs,

Orlando Antigua previews Mississippi State | Kentucky MBB - KSR

Great breakdown from Orlando.

