Bleav in Kentucky previews Cats vs. Bulldogs

The Kentucky Wildcats’ six-game winning streak came to an end Saturday in College Station, where the Cats fell to Texas A&M 97-92 in overtime.

Up next, Kentucky is back home for a Wednesday night matchup with Mississippi State, one of the best teams in the SEC now that All-SEC big man Tolu Smith is back in the lineup.

On the latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky, Vinny Hardy and Aaron Gershon met to discuss the following:

The setback in College Station.

What has to improve for Kentucky to reach its potential.

Will the Cats rebound — figuratively and literally — vs. Mississippi State?

Kentucky then plays host to Georgia on Saturday.

NFL Playoffs.

And more!

Catch the full episode below, then subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!