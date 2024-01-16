Kentucky is a 3-seed in the latest Joe Lunardi Bracketology

The Kentucky Wildcats went on the road Saturday and lost to the Texas A&M Aggies. It was a defeat that sent the Cats just a few spots down on the recently released AP Poll, but it didn’t hurt much in Joe Lunardi’s NCAA Bracketology.

There, the Cats are now a No. 3 seed and have been projected to be in the West Region. If this somehow came to fruition, they would be playing Oakland and then get the San Diego State, Wake Forest, or Ohio State in the Round of 32.

The top seed in the division is Kansas, a team Kentucky arguably should’ve beaten earlier in the season, and No. 2 is Arizona, a very beatable opponent as well.

Auburn, Duke, and Baylor are the other three No. 3 seeds. Just to note, UConn, Purdue and North Carolina (a team Kentucky has already beaten), were the other top seeds in the tournament.

The Cats will have ample opportunity to move up or down in the rankings as SEC play starts to heat up. They have battles with Tennessee and Auburn, games that could very well decide the Cats’ placement in the tournament if they can take care of business in their other games.

Kentucky has the Mississippi State Bulldogs at home on Wednesday night, another game against a quality team that matches up well with the Cats. That said, expect a lot of movement in the ESPN analysts’ bracket predictions as the next few weeks of conference play for major teams unfold.

