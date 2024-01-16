Tuesday Headlines: John Calipari Isn’t Panicking Over Kentucky’s Defensive Woes

What was the reason behind Kentucky’s 97-92 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday?

There are a few glaring factors that held Kentucky back in regulation and later cost the Wildcats in overtime. One of those happens to be the team’s effort and execution on defense.

Kentucky gave up 97 points to an A&M team that had scored an average of only 54 points in their first two Southeastern Conference matchups.

And while Kentucky’s 92 points gave them a decent chance of winning Saturday’s game, in the end, it was their defense that failed the Wildcats. In fact, it’s been the defense that has let Kentucky down in all three of their losses this year.

The Wildcats are allowing more than an average of 88 points per game in their losses. In their victories, they’re holding opponents to less than 73 points per game.

Yet, despite what the numbers say, head coach John Calipari isn’t worried about his team’s defense just yet.

The UK coach said in a media opportunity following his team’s loss that A&M was focused on avoiding a 0-3 start to conference play, and it was basically just the Aggies’ afternoon shooting the basketball.

He also acknowledged that there are always things his team can do better, but still held back from saying he’s hit the panic button on the subject.

So, even when Kentucky’s offense can be historically great for 40+ minutes, the Wildcats still need to become a “complete” team if they hope to contend for a title this spring.

Tweet of the Day

Tom Leach says Kentucky will honor the 1984 Final Four team at halftime on Wednesday night during the Mississippi State game.



: @bigbluehistory pic.twitter.com/3nbEu9HS1F — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) January 15, 2024

Pretty awesome.

