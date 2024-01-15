Reed Sheppard’s parents discuss their son’s season and growing popularity

Reed Sheppard is having an outstanding season for the Kentucky Wildcats in his freshman campaign.

Currently, Sheppard is averaging 12 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 54% from 3. He’s also the sixth-ranked player in all of college basketball at EvanMiya, as well as a projected first-round pick in nearly every NBA Mock Draft now.

On Sunday, Sheppard was at Planet Fitness for an autograph signing that had an amazing turnout despite the cold temperatures.

Kentucky Sports Radio was at the signing and had the opportunity to speak to the Shepherds about their son’s popularity and the turnout for his signing.

“We’re enjoying it. The excitement that is within the state and the fans of Kentucky Basketball is incredible,” Stacey Sheppard said.

“He’s been through autograph sessions where other players were playing at Kentucky, and he got to meet them and get their autograph. This concept isn’t new to him, it's new for him to be the guy giving the autograph.” Jeff Sheppard added.

You can check out everything the Sheppards and some fans had to say below via KSR.

