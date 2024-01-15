There’s no issue between Stoops and Coen on the UK offense

There has been a lot of uncertainty in recent days about whether or not Liam Coen will remain in Lexington as the Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator next season.

On Sunday, Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio took to Twitter to report that Stoops and Coen had a difference of opinion in terms of control of the offense.

Then on Monday, Jones reported that Stoops and Coen are basically on the same page with the offense going forward and that isn’t an issue.

Here’s the report.

I was told by two sources very close to the situation today and they both basically said the same thing to me: “Stoops and Coen are on same page on the Offense going forward. That isn’t an issue”



It’s just NFL or not. Hopefully for UK he stays as the offense can be very good — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 15, 2024

There were also reports that Coen was being considered for the Ohio State offensive coordinator position in addition to the Chicago Bears. However, it sounds like the Buckeyes are an unlikely landing spot and that if Coen remains in college, he will be at Kentucky.

The question is whether Coen gets offered the Bears position and if he wants to return to the NFL. You have to think other NFL teams could come calling soon as the coaching carousel heats up.

Hopefully, Coen will be in Lexington next season with total control of the offense, because the offensive potential in 2024 is very high.