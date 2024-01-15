Where Kentucky stands in the new college basketball rankings and analytics

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a tough overtime loss, as they dropped their first SEC game of the season to Texas A&M in College Station.

After an unprecedented week of ranked teams losing to unranked teams, many in the Big Blue Nation were wondering just how far the Cats might slide with the polls being released this afternoon.

Luckily, it wasn’t too far of a slide in the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll for this young Kentucky team.

In the updated rankings, UK ended up still ranked inside the top 10 of both polls, landing at No. 8 in the AP and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll. The Cats entered last week ranked No. 6 in both.

In regard to the latest AP Poll, four SEC teams made the top 25 with Tennessee leading the way at No. 6. Auburn (No. 13) and Ole Miss (No. 22) help round out the teams alongside Kentucky. Mississippi State and South Carolina also received votes.

The Cats, who enter this week at 12-3 overall and 2-1 in SEC play, will have another big opportunity as the Mississippi State Bulldogs come to town on Wednesday. After knocking off Tennessee last week, the Dogs sit at 12-4 on the year and are looking for another marquee win to add to their tournament resume.

Going to be plenty of opportunities left for Kentucky to make some noise in the polls. They just gotta get back to winning, and that starts Wednesday against a Mississippi State team that’s easily a top-25-caliber opponent.

Now, here is where Kentucky stands in the rest of the latest college basketball ratings.

Go Cats!