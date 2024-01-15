Meleek Thomas schedules an official visit to Kentucky

Things are starting to pick up in the recruitment of players in the 2025 class, especially for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats.

With several players already visiting Lexington to check out the UK program further, now another top-10 player in the class has scheduled a time to visit the Cats.

According to a report by Joe Tipton of On3, 5-star combo guard Meleek Thomas has scheduled an official visit to Kentucky. He will be on campus starting February 3rd.

Five-Star Plus+ SG Meleek Thomas, 2025’s No. 7 overall recruit, tells me he will take an official visit to Kentucky on Feb. 3rd. https://t.co/SCu6nxaUy6 pic.twitter.com/MVlfkIKNj2 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) January 15, 2024

This is the second official visit Thomas will take as he is coming off a visit to Auburn this past weekend. Currently, he has cut his list down to a top 12 that features Kentucky and Auburn alongside Kansas, Duke, Tennessee, Indiana, Kansas State, Michigan, UConn, Miami, Villanova, and Pittsburgh.

Thomas, a 6-foot-4 and 175-pound guard from Midland (PA), is primarily known for his ability to score the ball from all three levels but has continued to grow on the defensive end of the court as well.

The Cats scoring the second visit has to be a good sign for their chances as well. This recruitment seems to just be picking up, but one thing we have learned over the years is never count out Coach Cal.

Thomas is currently ranked as a 5-star prospect in the class of 2025 and is ranked as the No. 6 overall player by 247 Sports Composite.

Check out some of his highlights below!

