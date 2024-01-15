Monday Headlines: Liam Coen Watch continues as Ohio State appears out

Update: Here is the latest on Liam Coen from KSR’s Matt Jones, who says it’s unlikely that the Kentucky OC will end up at Ohio State.

No final decision on the Coen situation. Hearing Ohio State is unlikely and if he is in college it will be at Kentucky



Decision will be (a) whether Coen is offered by the Bears and (b) does Coen want to be back in NFL or not — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 15, 2024

Also, this feels like a positive development for the Kentucky Wildcats.

With all the Liam Coen buzz, Stone Saunders (2025 QB commit), who was talked at length about his relationship with Coen, is visiting Kentucky this weekend.



Feels like a good sign. — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) January 15, 2024

We can only hope at this point.

When you look at Kentucky Football’s offense on paper, they should be one of the better/well-oiled units in the Southeastern Conference. But unfortunately, this past season, they were incredibly average with lots of inconsistencies.

So if Kentucky has plenty of talent, what’s the reason behind their issues?

One could argue it’s the revolving door of transfer quarterbacks having to learn a completely new system. But how about the inconsistencies at offensive coordinator?

Two years ago, former UK quarterback Will Levis lit up opposing defenses with former UK wide receiver WanDale Robinson having a record season. Their offensive coordinator was Liam Coen, but once the season ended, he left to return to the Los Angeles Rams.

That lasted one season before Kentucky’s offense went down the drain and the Wildcats were able to bring Coen back to Lexington for a second stint with the program.

What’s unfortunate is Kentucky football could very well have yet another change at the offensive coordinator role as soon as this week.

According to reports, Coen is a serious candidate for two football teams — the Chicago Bears and Ohio State Buckeyes. Without disrespect towards Kentucky, both jobs are significant upgrades in the football world. But does that mean Coen would take one?

He’s clearly been known to bounce back and forth from college to the professional level. But after making a second stop in Lexington, you’d think he’d at least stay a while.

Either way, we’ll likely know more as the week unfolds.

