Class of 2026 DB Enarri White talks recruitment and UK offer

With the Kentucky Wildcats recently adding to their defense after the Alabama safety Kristian Story transferred in, they are now looking for their future on the defensive side, with Kentucky just now offering class of 2026 safety Enarri White.

White is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety from Weldon, North Carolina. Other than Kentucky, White also currently holds offers from Missouri, Ole Miss, Akron, and Reinhardt.

When he received an offer from Kentucky, he felt very proud of it,

“I felt happiness and so much joy and happiness, it felt earned,” White tells A Sea of Blue.

As for how he feels about Mark Stoops and Brad White, he holds a lot of confidence that they could get him to the NFL if he does go to Kentucky.

“I would love to play under coach Stoops and coach White; I feel like they would help me get to the next level,” said White.

Even though he is still early in his recruitment process, he could see himself playing at Kentucky.

“I could really picture myself rocking blue and white on Saturday. I love the colors and coaching and the atmosphere there, and the fans are amazing from what I have seen,” says White.

White says that Kentucky is at the top of his list followed by Ole Miss and Missouri.

White plans to start taking visits this summer with the hope of seeing Kentucky, but as for what he is looking forward to for his next school, that would be the coaches helping him to get better.

“I’m looking for a school that would make me feel at home and feel welcome,” said White. “Coaches that would help me get better day in and day out, coaches that can hear me out and tell me what I need help on. I’m willing to get better, 100%.”