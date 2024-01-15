Class of 2026 SG Aidan Chronister discusses his recruitment

In the Class of 2026, the Kentucky Wildcats have offered just one player, and it is the No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes.

It is never too early to take a look at who Kentucky could recruit from the class, and A Sea of Blue had a chance to talk to 6-foot-7 shooting guard Aidan Chronister.

According to 247 Sports, Chronister is ranked as the No. 28 overall player from the class and is also ranked in the top 10 as a shooting guard in the class.

At this time, no school has stuck out due to it being early on his recruitment along with having a plethora of programs reaching out to him.

Some schools that have offered him include Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, TCU, and others. Kentucky has not offered Chronister yet, but he wouldn’t mind receiving one if they do.

“Kentucky is another great program, and an offer would be certainly welcomed as they have a strong tradition in the game,” Chronister tells A Sea of Blue.

As for being offered from three SEC schools, he realizes it is a great opportunity that schools are recognizing his play.

“There are some great basketball schools and conferences nationally, and being recruited by the SEC has been a privilege,” Chronister says.

Here’s who Chronister is looking to model his game after.

“I would describe my game as a cross between Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant,” said Chronister. “I’m a taller guard who’s comfortably shooting from outside, but suggest my strength is seeing the floor and finding the open teammate.”

And for when Chronister does commit to a school, there will be some deciding factors that will go into it.

“For college, I am interested in a school where there’s a family atmosphere and everyone is pushing each other to achieve our best,” Chronister says.