Devin Leary has scorching finish in Cats’ win over Colonels

Saturday’s game vs. EKU started off about as poorly as one could imagine for the Kentucky Wildcats, who did not score until the final minute of the first half with EKU leading 7-0.

Thankfully, after a punt return by Barion Brown to get the ball inside EKU’s 25 to end the first half, quarterback Devin Leary got his first touchdown of the game to Tayvion Robinson to tie the game at seven at halftime.

In the second half, Leary helped to go off by throwing three touchdowns along with 198 passing yards. He also went 10/13 and had eight straight completions to finish the game. Kentucky had a chance to score one more touchdown at the end of the game but decided to ease off the gas at the end and let the clock run out.

If you include his final pass of the first half — a 24-yard touchdown strike to Robinson — Leary finished the game 11/14 for 212 yards and four scores.

That’ll do.

Devin Leary in the 2H against EKU



+10/13

+198 yards

+3 TD

+15.2 yards per attempt

+69.2% passing success rate

+8 straight completions to end the game pic.twitter.com/fqP1LtqzjN — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) September 9, 2023

Through Leary’s first two games of the year, he has averaged 241.5 yards per game, along with throwing for five touchdowns. His numbers would have looked even better if not for some brutal drops by Brown and Dane Key.

It’s still early, but if UK can fix the drops and some of the inaccurate throws by Leary, this offense can be very dangerous. They fixed a lot of the issues they had in the first half and played like an SEC unit in the second half.

Hopefully, the progress Kentucky made in the second half will continue into next week’s night game vs. the Akron Zips and we see a complete game from this team.

