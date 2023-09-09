UK’s thin offensive line was without Jeremy Flax vs. EKU

The Kentucky Wildcats barely escaped Saturday’s game vs. EKU with a 28-17 victory. A big part of why the game was so close was due to a brutal first half by the offense, which didn’t reach the end zone until the closing seconds.

Thankfully, that unit got going in the second half and ultimately helped the Cats escape with the 11-point win.

While there’s clearly plenty to work on for this team, one highlight from today was the offensive line allowing just one sack, the same number allowed in Week 1. Given how much this unit struggled last year, their performance through two weeks has been a welcome sight.

Even more impressive was that the Big Blue Wall played well without the services of right tackle Jeremy Flax, who was a surprise scratch. USC transfer Courtland Ford started in his place.

After the game, head coach Mark Stoops simply said Flax wasn’t available today but didn’t say why the redshirt senior was out. He was in a hard-fought battle with Ford throughout fall camp for the starting right tackle spot, which Flax seemingly won since he started and played most of the Week 1 win over Ball State, while Ford saw 10 snaps.

Even so, Stoops made it clear it’s still an ongoing battle.

“We were driving the ball Flax, and so we stayed with it, but they’re both starters,” Stoops said after the win over Ball State. “They’re both interchangeable and playing well.”

Whatever kept Flax out today will hopefully not linger into next week’s home game vs. Akron. Kentucky’s offensive line is already dangerously thin after losing left guard Kenneth Horsey to injury last week. He’s expected to miss several weeks of action.

And that’s not even accounting for season-ending injuries to Nik Hall and Ben Christman before we even made it to Week 1.

Let’s hope this unit can stay healthy better going forward.