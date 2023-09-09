 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights, box score, MVP, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats’ win over EKU

Trevin Wallace is a star on the rise.

By Adam Haste
NCAA Football: Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action on Saturday for a matchup and Eastern Kentucky as they look to start the season 2-0.

It was an awful start for the Cats as the offense went 3-and-out, followed by a blocked punt, and EKU capitalized by punching it in the end zone for a 7-0 lead early.

Unfortunately, it did not get any prettier for the Kentucky offense throughout the first half.

Kentucky was dropping passes, missing throws, and committing way too many penalties that resulted in an ugly first-half performance.

However, right before halftime, Devin Leary hit Tayvion Robinson for a touchdown to send the game into the break tied at 7.

The second half did not get off to a better start as EKU was able to march right down the field and convert a field goal to retake the lead 10-7.

Finally, Kentucky’s offense was able to put a solid drive together and answered the EKU field goal with the second touchdown reception by Robinson to make it a 14-10 ballgame.

After a defensive stop, the offense kept the momentum rolling as Leary hit Barion Brown in the end zone to make it a 21-10 lead.

EKU wasn’t going to go away as they answered right back with a TD drive of their own to make it a 21-17 ballgame with just over 12 minutes to play.

Once again, Kentucky’s offense was able to put together a scoring drive as Leary hit Ray Davis, who found the end zone to make it 28-17.

Down the stretch, the Cats were able to get a stop and run out the clock to come away with the 28-17 win over EKU.

Box Score

Game MVP

There was one player on each side of the ball that kept making huge impact plays in this game, and that was Trevin Wallace and Tayvion Robinson, making them today’s Co-MVPs.

Wallace finished the game with 7 total tackles (1 for loss), a sack, and a forced fumble. Not on the stat sheet is the constant pressure that he was putting on EKU’s quarterback.

On a day that most of the Cats seemed to be running in mud, Wallace brought the intensity right from the opening kick and maintained that intensity throughout.

As for Robinson, he was responsible for the offensive success that we saw on Saturday, as he and Leary seemed to be on the same page.

Robinson finished with 5 catches for 80 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had one carry and took it for a 56-yard gain.

Now Kentucky needs the rest of the roster to start matching the energy that we saw from Wallace and Robinson on Saturday.

Who was your MVP today? Let us know your pick in the comments section!

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

