Saturday Headlines: EKU Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN!

It is time for some more football in the Bluegrass as the Kentucky Wildcats face off with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 3 pm ET this afternoon.

The Cats come into the matchup 1-0 after a win over the Ball State Cardinals in week one at Kroger Field. Although a 30-point win is a win, the fanbase will be hoping to see a better game put together game by Mark Stoops’ squad in today's matchup. Especially offensively.

With the return of Liam Coen alongside several new offensive players in Devin Leary and Ray Davis, a slow start could have been expected. With only 51 total offensive snaps in the game against the Cardinals, if you take out the kick-off return touchdown and the fumble recovery for a touchdown, and 9 points via field goals, the offense only put up 21 points.

The offensive unit will hope to put together a better performance, but EKU is coming to Lexington hungry after they got beat down by Cincinnati last weekend.

It is going to be a fun day in Lexington. Now let’s go get the second win of the season.

Go Cats!

I think Tyler Herro just met his biggest fan pic.twitter.com/654LJBCJqA — CatsCoverage.com (@Cats_Coverage) September 8, 2023

You love to see it.

