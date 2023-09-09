Kentucky vs. EKU game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 3:00 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network+/ESPN+ (go here for more info), WatchESPN, or the ESPN app.

It was a bit of a shaky start to the season for the Cats, with some good and some bad. Devin Leary looks like he still needs to adjust to the playcalling so the offense can flow better while also building chemistry with his new teammates.

The good thing is that the defense looked great. They had multiple turnovers and should have had multiple scores on the defensive side if it weren’t for that miscall before the half.

Look for Liam Coen to be more aggressive on the offensive side to get these players up to speed.

