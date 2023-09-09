Kentucky’s latest odds to win the SEC

Kentucky Football hosts Eastern Kentucky later this afternoon at Kroger Field — a game where they’re overwhelming favorites to win.

And while the Wildcats appear to be four quarters of “decent” football away from a 2-0 start to the year, that hasn’t exactly shifted their odds to win the Southeastern Conference. In fact, they’re not even in the top half when looking at the betting favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Head coach Mark Stoops and his team are tied with Arkansas at +10000 for the ninth-best odds to win their conference. They’re behind Georgia (-105), Alabama (+230), LSU (+650), Tennessee (+1200), Texas A&M (+1400), Ole Miss (+3500), Auburn (+8000) and Florida (+8000).

Not only do oddsmakers predict these teams ahead of Kentucky to finish the season better than the Wildcats, but it’s not exactly encouraging that UK has to play four of the eight teams over their final eight regular season games.

So, does that mean Kentucky is looking at four losses? Of course not. Many things can happen in college football, and it shouldn’t shock anyone if Kentucky ends up pulling out a win or two against those four teams.

The Wildcats have a revamped offense with coordinator Liam Coen, new quarterback Devin Leary, and a talented group of skill position players. Their defense is also quick and brings a lot of experience on every down.

It’s clearly a longshot for the Wildcats to win the entire conference. But that doesn’t mean they can’t make noise in the East or even contend for a high finish overall.

Let us know how you think Kentucky will do today vs. EKU and where they might be able to finish the season in the SEC standings.

