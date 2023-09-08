Bluegrass Banter: Kentucky beats Ball State; Thomas Bowling joins the show

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off a victory over the Ball State Cardinals in Week 1 of the college football season. Now, they’re getting prepared for a familiar foe in the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

In the latest edition of Bluegrass Banter, the guys talk through their takes on the win over Ball State and who impressed in Week 1.

To get prepared for EKU, they are joined by Thomas Bowling, who is the Director of Football operations for the Colonels, to talk about the upcoming game at Kroger Field.

As always, you can listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or PodBean.

Be sure to like and subscribe at the links above as well.

Go Cats!

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. GO CATS!!