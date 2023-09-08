Kentucky Reacts on how many SEC games the Cats win this season

What’s up, BBN?

Gameday of Week 2 for the Kentucky Wildcats is almost here, as they square off with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Kroger Field.

With this being the second of four non-conference games for the Cats, SEC play is right around the corner with UK heading to Nashville to face Vanderbilt in two weeks.

This week, the Kentucky Reacts Survey posed this question: How many SEC games will Kentucky win this season?

Now that the poll has officially closed, the BBN is thinking that the Cats will end up winning five games. That’s where 32% of the voters are leaning, while another 24% think they’ll win four or fewer games.

With games at Georgia, vs. Tennessee, at Mississippi State, and vs. Alabama, it certainly will be no easy task to even get to four SEC wins this year.

Even so, another 23% of voters think Kentucky will win six SEC games.

