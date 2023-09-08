Ray Davis ranked as one of the top transfer portal performers of Week 1

The Kentucky Wildcats are 1-0 to start the new season after their win over Ball State last Saturday.

Coming into the season, many thought that Kentucky’s running game was going to be by committee.

However, that could not have been further from the case on Saturday as Vanderbilt transfer Ray Davis played nearly 80% of the snaps in game 1.

Following week 1 of the college football season, On3’s Jesse Simonton released the top ten transfer portal power rankings through game 1.

Not surprisingly, Colorado’s Travis Hunter claimed the top spot after logging more than 130 snaps split between both sides of the ball and hauling in 11 catches for 119 yards as well as getting an interception.

However, Ray Davis came in at No. 9 in the rankings for his impressive week 1 performance against the Cardinals.

“Davis was UK’s feature tailback in Week 1, playing nearly 80% of the snaps with 14 carries for 118 yards and two scores. The former Vanderbilt transfer, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2022, forced five missed tackles and had three explosive runs over 20 yards.”

It will be interesting to see if Davis remains the feature back moving forward or if we start to see more of that running back by committee that many expected to see.

You can check out the full transfer portal power rankings here.

