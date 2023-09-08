Friday Headlines: Josh Paschal makes winning play vs. Chiefs

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are popularly known for their bag of tricks when it comes to offensive plays. And while star tight end Travis Kelce was OUT for Thursday night’s season opener against the Detroit Lions, the Chiefs still had world-class quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center. Let it also be know that, of all teams, the Lions are popularly known for losing games and losing some games in horrible fashion.

But on Thursday night, it was quite the opposite for both teams.

Detroit stunned Kansas City at Arrowhead on opening night, as the Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-10 in an absolute thriller. The game went back and forth over the course of the entire evening before coming down to one crucial play — a play made by former Kentucky Wildcat Josh Paschal.

Kansas City had 3rd & 1 on their own 34-yard line and (of course) went to their bag of slick, tricky plays. But Paschal wasn’t to be fooled. He sniffed out the play and tackled Chiefs rookie Rashee Rice for negative three yards, forcing Kansas City into a 4th & 4 at their own 30-yard line with less than six minutes to go in the game.

The Chiefs punted on what they would’ve hoped to be a potential game-winning drive and would then have just one more drive that consisted of four more incomplete passes before the Lions ran out the clock to secure the victory.

Paschal finished the game with three total tackles, including his triumphant tackle for loss. After star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, it’s a rotation of very good players for the Detroit front-seven. Paschal has been in that mix for the last two seasons and — with plays like this — will continue to excel in that rotation.

