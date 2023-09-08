Predict the outcome of Kentucky vs. Eastern Kentucky

After starting the 2023 campaign with a 44-14 routing of Ball State, the Kentucky Wildcats will look to fine-tune their offense that got off to a slow start, this time against Eastern Kentucky.

The Colonels will make the 30-or-so mile trip up I-75 and will look to have a much better outing than their season opener at Cincinnati, where they were blasted by Scott Satterfield’s new squad.

Liam Coen and Mark Stoops will look to get Devin Leary comfortable in his new offense, as he struggled in the first half against Ball State, completing 8/20 passes. He got back on track with a 10/11 second half and finished with 241 yards, one touchdown, and one pick.

Ray Davis and the offensive line will look to keep up the momentum after Davis rushed for 112 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. The improved offensive line of Kentucky only gave up one sack, and it came late in the game.

The Colonels come in with the best quarterback in FCS football in Parker McKinney, who threw for 3,956 yards, 33 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season in Richmond. Walt Wells will look to get the passing game going against a UK secondary that didn’t have its best outing last week against Ball State.

Kentucky is -31.5 against the Kerns, who lost their last game 66-13.

Predict the outcome down below:

