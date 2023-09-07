Washington County’s Gabe Weis attracting attention from Kentucky Basketball

Gabe Weis is a 6-foot-7 forward out of Washington County (KY) who is a class of 2026 prospect and likely gearing toward being the top-ranked player in the state by that point.

Weis has already landed a slew of offers, and some from high-major college programs — such as LSU, Illinois, and Cincinnati, just to name a few.

In his freshman year, Weis posted 11.5 points and seven rebounds per game on 53.9% shooting and 27.8% from behind the arc.

Weis spoke with Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim about his recruitment ramping up coming off of just his freshman season:

“It’s been crazy because I’m from a town of like 2,000 people. So it’s crazy that it’s all happening this way, I never thought I’d be in this position. It’s been really fun,” Weis told KSR. “My recruitment, we’ve been getting a bunch of phone calls and it’s been really overwhelming. But it’s been awesome at the same time, too.”

And the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff is starting to notice the standout from Springfield, with Pilgrim reporting that Orlando Antigua has reached out to Weis’ trainer and that the coaching staff is planning to attend a workout in the future.

“My whole town would go crazy. It would be a great opportunity, great experience to have that offer under my belt and keep in the back of my head,” he told KSR. “I don’t really expect them to right now, they wait until (recruits’) junior and senior years to start really recruiting people. I’m just going to be patient with it.”

Washington County is just an hour's drive up the Bluegrass Parkway from Rupp Arena.

Be sure to read the full interview at KSR.

