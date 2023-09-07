Kentucky Basketball 2023-24 schedule set

The 2023-24 Kentucky Basketball schedule has been finalized.

With the announcement of the SEC schedule being set, we now have a full picture of what the regular season looks like when the upcoming college basketball season tips off.

In SEC play, the Wildcats still have permanent home-and-away foes in the Florida Gators, Tennessee Volunteers, and Vanderbilt Commodores. They’ll also face Arkansas Razorbacks and Mississippi State Bulldogs twice in the regular season.

Along with those five teams, Kentucky will host Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, and Missouri Tigers. The Wildcats also travel to the Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Among the notable non-conference games include matchups with the Kansas Jayhawks, Gonzaga Bulldogs, North Carolina Tar Heels, Miami Hurricanes, and Louisville Cardinals.

Safe to call this yet another loaded schedule that will have Kentucky battle-tested when the postseason tips off.

Go Cats!!!