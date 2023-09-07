Bleav in Kentucky previews Cats vs. Colonels

Finally, we have some real football to talk about.

Last Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats kicked off what hopes to be a memorable season of football in the Bluegrass, playing host to Ball State. While there were some early jitters, the Cats eventually pulled away for a 44-14 victory

This week, Kentucky is back home to face the EKU Colonels, who may be in the FCS ranks, but they pushed the Cats to the brink in each of their past two matchups in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Ahead of the game, Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon, and Jalen Whitlow dropped a fresh episode of Bleav in Kentucky to preview Cats vs. Colonels.

There was plenty to discuss, so be sure to catch the full episode below. Then subscribe to the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

