Thursday Headlines: Kentucky Officially a Mamba School Edition

The reports have been out for a while, but this week, it was confirmed that the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball program will officially join five other Nike schools to partner with the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation this season.

Kentucky joins Oregon, Connecticut, LSU, USC, and Duke.

“We are grateful for the amazing support of these prestigious universities…to further the legacies of Kobe and Gigi!” Vanessa Bryant posted on Instagram. “So excited to see their players wearing Kobe and Gigi’s NIKE shoes this upcoming season!!”

The partnership between UK and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation is set to include exclusive UK Kobe sneakers and apparel as well as uniforms featuring Nike’s Mamba logo.

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, a non-profit organization, was founded in Kobe and Gigi’s memory after their deaths in January 2020.

“The Mamba & Mamvacity Sports Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating positive impact for underserved athletes and boys and girls in sports Found through the vision and loving memory of Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.”

This is a great honor for Kentucky to be selected, and we’ll be looking forward to seeing this partnership grow!

