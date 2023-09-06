Wednesday Headlines: Free Big Z

Every member of BBN has #FreeBigZ on their mind right now, and for good reason.

The official University of Kentucky Twitter account came out with a statement that had a lot of fans up in arms about the status of Zvonimir Ivisic.

A statement from UK spokesperson Jay Blanton:



“Unfortunately, misinformation is being perpetuated regarding the admission status of someone wishing to attend the University of Kentucky. The truth is members of our university – from our athletics department to our administration… — University of Kentucky (@universityofky) September 5, 2023

This wasn’t the most encouraging note, but at least it lets us know that they are actively doing what they can to grant Ivisic admission for the fall.

We should get an update very soon since the deadline to drop/add classes for this semester has passed.

Will things get sorted out with Ivisic, allowing him to officially rock Kentucky Wildcats blue?

Tweet of the Day

The Zvonimir Ivisic situation is frustrating because it is completely unnecessary.



- UK is not an Ivy League school

- Ivisic fluently speaks English (video attached).

- Ivisic has passed an English equivalency exam, just not one accepted by UK.



Grant the waiver. #FreeBigZ pic.twitter.com/MfSE4HR0vZ — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) September 5, 2023

Headlines

Coen, UK Offense ‘Hungry’ Heading Into Week 2 – UK Athletics

“Hungry,” Coen said. “By no means, when you look at the tape and you see how much was left out there, you’re hungry. You average seven yards a play, did some good things from an explosive standpoint. But the consistent execution, consistent details, snap in and snap out. You could tell in today’s practice that there was more of a sense of urgency from a communication and details standpoint.”

Barion Brown already seeing double coverage from opposing defenses - Cats Pause

Brown caught just three passes for 39 yards in UK's season opener against Ball State, but that allowed for Dane Key to feast.

Concern growing regarding Zvonimir Ivisic's status at Kentucky - KSR

Zvonimir Ivisic's ability to play basketball for John Calipari rests solely in the hands of the University of Kentucky admissions office.

No. 19 Kentucky Men's Soccer Falls 4-2 to No. 7 Louisville - KSR

Kentucky men's soccer has now dropped back-to-back games after falling to in-state rival Louisville on Tuesday night.

Alex Goff Climbs Leaderboard as UK Sits Ninth at Folds of Honor – UK Athletics

The Cats tee off in their final round starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Kentucky basketball ranked in latest ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25 - Sports Illustrated

The Cats are getting a lot of hype headed into 2023-24

With sports betting opening soon in Kentucky, here’s where you can bet and other key info - Courier Journal

Sports betting is just one day away from being legal in Kentucky

Kentucky basketball target Malachi Moreno will visit campus in October - Sports Illustrated

The Kentucky native, Malachi Moreno, would be a big get for the class of 2025

