Kentucky earns more votes in new Coaches Poll and AP Poll

Week 1 is in the books, which means a fresh batch of college football top 25 rankings are coming out.

The AP Top 25 Poll has the Kentucky Wildcats as one of the top teams in the ‘receiving votes’ section. They’re receiving the fifth-most votes, especially ranking Kentucky 30th in the nation entering Week 2 vs. EKU.

As for the Coaches Top 25 Poll, Kentucky earned the third-most votes, placing them at 28th nationally heading into Saturday’s clash with the Colonels.

Kentucky’s future SEC opponents are in the same spot in both polls, including the Georgia Bulldogs (1), Alabama Crimson Tide (3), and Tennessee Volunteers (9).

Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida State round out the top five.

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 111; Pittsburgh 53; Kentucky 50; UCLA 44; Texas Christian 40; Fresno State 30; Miami 22; Auburn 22; Arkansas 18; Maryland 14; Missouri 13; Troy 11; Oklahoma State 11; NC State 10; Illinois 9; Wyoming 8; Washington State 7; Wake Forest 7; Air Force 7; Minnesota 6; Mississippi State 5; South Carolina 4; Kansas 4; Texas Tech 3; Southern Methodist 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Michigan State 1; Memphis 1; Louisville 1; James Madison 1; Arizona

Georgia (58) Michigan (2) Alabama Florida State (3) Ohio State Southern California Penn State Washington Tennessee Notre Dame Texas Utah Oregon LSU Kansas State Oregon State North Carolina Oklahoma Wisconsin Ole Miss Duke Colorado Texas A&M Tulane Clemson

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.

Will Kentucky eventually crack both of these polls? Let us know in the comments section!