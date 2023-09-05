Rob Dillingham, Somto Cyril featured in Amazon Prime docuseries

Current Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham and 2024 commit Somto Cyril will be featured on an Amazon Prime docuseries that tracks Atlanta-based basketball players from Overtime Elite. There are six parts to the series that tell the story of players from high school to college to the pros.

Dillingham and Cyril were not chosen mistakenly.

Cyril is one of the best centers in the Class of 2024. He has committed to Kentucky and is a four-star recruit, ranking 46th in the nation. He is the sixth-best player from Georgia and played for Overtime Elite.

Cyril had a plethora of offers from other top names like Kansas, Florida, Indiana, and Tennessee but opted for the Cats, who have been among the best programs in the nation at developing big men.

As for Dillingham, he is from Atlanta and played for Overtime Elite as well. Dillingham is a versatile guard who is expected to be among the best players in the class of 2023. He ranked as the fifth-best point guard and third-best player from Georgia.

Here’s a clip of his part from the series via KSR.

EXCLUSIVE: Kentucky freshman Rob Dillingham documents his journey to OTE on ‘One Shot: Overtime Elite.’



The six-part docuseries premieres on Prime Video tomorrow, Sept. 5 pic.twitter.com/sOSKRjJZ6J — KSR (@KSRonX) September 4, 2023

