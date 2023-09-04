Devin Smith cuts list following visit to Lexington; UK earns prediction

One of the best linebackers in the 2024 recruiting class is officially down to two schools, and the Kentucky Wildcats are trending as the favorite.

Georgia native Devin Smith is currently ranked as the No. 35 overall linebacker in the class and is now down to just two schools following his official visit to Lexington this past weekend.

On Monday, Smith announced on Twitter that he’d trimmed his previous list of Alabama, Auburn, South Carolina, LSU, and Kentucky down to just LSU and Kentucky. An official announcement will come on September 22nd.

However, it is not known if he plans to take an official visit to LSU before his decision.

It is worth noting that Kentucky has picked up a Rivals FutureCast prediction from Justin Rowland to land the talented linebacker.

Smith would join Elijah Groves and Antwan Smith as the three 2024 linebacker commitments for Mark Stoops and his staff.

D’Eryk Jackson and Daveren Rayner are the only senior linebackers on the roster, but junior Trevin Wallace has already started getting NFL Draft buzz.

This would be a great addition to the 2024 class for the Cats, and it looks like the momentum is trending in their favor, as an announcement is expected later this month.

