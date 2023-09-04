TJ Beisner leaving Kentucky Basketball

The college basketball season is quickly approaching, with Big Blue Madness just over a month away. After a busy summer trying to fill out the roster, John Calipari will now have to turn his attention to filling an off-court staff position.

According to a report by Matt Jones of KSR, TJ Beisner will be leaving his position as Director of Player Development with the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball program.

Jones reports that Beisner is leaving for a new opportunity, though it’s currently unclear what that is.

TJ Beisner is leaving his position (which included NIL and other management responsibility) with the UK Basketball team for a new opportunity



TJ started with KSR over 13 years ago and was a huge part of its early growth. We all wish him the best in his next stop! — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 4, 2023

Beisner joined Coach Cal’s staff in 2021 and was in charge of different day-to-day operations for players and staff within the program, but was also overseeing all things Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) as well.

His loss was rumored to be happening over the summer, but no official word ever came, and Beisner continued to work with the team during summer camps. However, with this report now coming out, it seems Beisner is officially departing his post.

With the recruiting process starting to get revved up with recruits in the class of 2024, this staff's attention will likely turn to getting this position filled ASAP. In the new world of NIL, and the Kentucky program looking like they turned a corner in their approach this summer, having someone in charge of how this is handled is now crucial inside a major collegiate program.

Going to be an interesting storyline to follow over the next few weeks.

Best of luck to TJ in this next step of his career!

