Monday Headlines: Kenneth Horsey Injury Watch Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats were able to roll to a 44-14 win over the Ball State Cardinals, but it may have come at a huge cost.

With just over a minute to go before halftime, Kentucky offensive guard Kenneth Horsey went down with a lower leg injury.

Horsey had to be carted off to the locker room and was reportedly unable to put weight on his left leg.

After the game, head coach Mark Stoops didn’t have an update on his status, saying, “Let’s hope it’s not serious.”

Unfortunately, right before the play that Horsey was injured on, the Cats forced a fumble that was scooped up and returned to the end zone.

However, the officials blew the play dead, and after a review, the call was overturned, but the Cats’ offense had to take the field, and two plays later, Horsey went down.

Now we are all waiting to see the severity of Horsey’s injury as he is a key piece of the Cats’ Big Blue Wall this season.

Sophomore Paul Rodriguez is listed as Horsey’s backup on the depth chart, but it was walk-on Dylan Ray who stepped in following the injury.

It will be interesting to see how Mark Stoops manages the offensive line if Horsey does miss time this season.

Here’s to hoping the injury is not serious for super senior Kenneth Horsey!

Tweet of the Day

Thank you to everyone who checked in on me, prayed for me, and prayed with me #BBN is like no other — Kenneth Horsey 6️⃣8️⃣ (@Work_Horse68) September 3, 2023

