Georgia edges Auburn to set up monster SEC clash with Kentucky

Entering Week 5, the Kentucky Wildcats faced Florida in a game many viewed as a tossup, while Georgia was at Auburn in a game most expected the Dawgs would win easily.

That’s why the games are played on the field, not at a computer.

Kentucky would roll past the Gators for a relatively easy 33-14 victory, whereas Georgia trailed much of the way at Auburn and needed a Brock Bowers touchdown with 2:52 left to pull out a 27-20 win.

Now, all eyes turn to Athens next Saturday for one of the biggest games of Week 6 and the biggest SEC showdown. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will look to keep their unbeaten season going while playing host to what ‘should’ be a top-25 Kentucky team that’s also 5-0.

The game will get a premium slot on ESPN at 7 pm ET, and there’s a chance College Gameday is in town.

If Kentucky were to somehow win this game, it would be among the biggest victories of the Mark Stoops era and put the Cats in the driver’s seat for the program’s first SEC East title.

Though the Cats are unbeaten, expect Georgia to be a double-digit favorite in the neighborhood of 10-14 points. ESPN FPI currently gives the road Cats just a 10.7% chance of beating Georgia for the first time since 2009, which also came in Athens under Rich Brooks.

And while the Dawgs are still likely one of the 2-4 best teams in college football, they’ve looked very vulnerable thus far, either trailing or being tied at halftime in each of their first two SEC contests.

Early key to winning for Kentucky: Stop Brock Bowers.

