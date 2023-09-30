 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin celebrate Kentucky crushing Florida

Oscar never lost to Florida.

By Jason Marcum
What a day.

The Kentucky Wildcats entered Saturday at 4-0 and looking to score their first signature win of what hopes to be another special year in Lexington. A common factor in special seasons under Mark Stoops has been beating a ranked Gators squad.

In each of Kentucky’s 10-3 seasons, the Wildcats scored wins over ranked Florida teams, and that’s exactly what we saw today. Kentucky not only won but did so in dominant fashion, leading 23-0 and 30-7 before coming away with a 33-14 victory.

Making the game even more special were two special visitors in attendance to watch the Cats crush the Gators. Former Kentucky Basketball stars Oscar Tshiebwe and Jacob Toppin were down on the field to watch their Wildcats take it to Florida.

Tshiebwe finished his UK career 4-0 vs. the Gators, while Toppin went 5-1, so they know a thing or two about beating Florida.

Good times.

