Highlights, MVPs, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats dominating the Gators

The Cats improve to 5-0 with a dominating win over Florida!

By Adam Haste
new
Ray davis Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Kroger Field on Saturday, looking to win their third straight game against the Florida Gators.

The atmosphere in Kroger Field was outstanding, and the defense stepped up to force a three-and-out to open the game.

Kentucky’s offense put together a fantastic drive but could not finish with a touchdown and had to settle for a 3-0 lead.

The Cats were able to get the ball back quickly as Trevin Wallace came up with the interception that set up a Ray Davis receiving touchdown to make it 10-0.

Late in the first quarter, the Gators forced Kentucky to punt. However, a personal foul kept the offense on the field, and one play later, Davis was in the end zone with a 75-yard TD to make it 16-0.

Once again, Kentucky’s defense got a stop, and once again, the Gators’ defense could not stop Davis as he found the end zone for his third TD of the game to make it 23-0.

Unfortunately, it was not the end to the half that Kentucky wanted, as Florida was able to drive down the field and punch it in to make it 23-7 at the break.

The second half got off to a fantastic start as Kentucky marched right down the field, and Davis punched it in again to make it 30-7.

However, the Gators were able to answer right back and make it a 30-14 game with just over 7 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

With under 10 minutes left in the game, Kentucky added to the scoreboard as Alex Raynor drilled a career-long 50-yard field goal to make it 33-14.

Kentucky would get the needed stops and ran the clock out to roll to the 33-14 victory over the Gators as they have defeated Florida three straight years for the first time since 1951.

Game MVP

I think it is safe to say that we all know who is getting named the MVP of the beatdown of the Gators, and that is none other than Ray Davis.

Davis set the tone immediately in this one, as the Gators were not able to slow him down right from the start.

Davis’ stat line of 206 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, as well as a receiving touchdown, would be an incredible full-game stat line. However, that was his stats at halftime.

For the game, Davis finished with 280 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and a receiving touchdown for nine yards.

What a performance on Saturday for Ray Davis!

Non-Ray Davis MVP

Davis is the clear MVP of this game, but none of his dominating performances would be possible without the Big Blue Wall having their best performance of the season.

For years, we were used to seeing Kentucky dominate the line of scrimmage and see the likes of Benny Snell and Chris Rodriguez run all over teams.

That wasn’t the case last season, and it hadn’t been the case to through four games this season.

However, that was the case on Saturday, as the offensive line looked just like the line we were all used to seeing.

Kentucky finished the game with 329 rushing yards and Devin Leary did not get sacked and had plenty of time in the pocket when Kentucky was passing.

A special and much-needed performance from the Big Blue Wall!

Box Score

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

