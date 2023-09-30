Highlights, MVPs, and Twitter reactions to Wildcats dominating the Gators

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in Kroger Field on Saturday, looking to win their third straight game against the Florida Gators.

The atmosphere in Kroger Field was outstanding, and the defense stepped up to force a three-and-out to open the game.

Kentucky’s offense put together a fantastic drive but could not finish with a touchdown and had to settle for a 3-0 lead.

The Cats were able to get the ball back quickly as Trevin Wallace came up with the interception that set up a Ray Davis receiving touchdown to make it 10-0.

Late in the first quarter, the Gators forced Kentucky to punt. However, a personal foul kept the offense on the field, and one play later, Davis was in the end zone with a 75-yard TD to make it 16-0.

Once again, Kentucky’s defense got a stop, and once again, the Gators’ defense could not stop Davis as he found the end zone for his third TD of the game to make it 23-0.

Unfortunately, it was not the end to the half that Kentucky wanted, as Florida was able to drive down the field and punch it in to make it 23-7 at the break.

The second half got off to a fantastic start as Kentucky marched right down the field, and Davis punched it in again to make it 30-7.

However, the Gators were able to answer right back and make it a 30-14 game with just over 7 minutes remaining in the third quarter.

With under 10 minutes left in the game, Kentucky added to the scoreboard as Alex Raynor drilled a career-long 50-yard field goal to make it 33-14.

Kentucky would get the needed stops and ran the clock out to roll to the 33-14 victory over the Gators as they have defeated Florida three straight years for the first time since 1951.

Game MVP

I think it is safe to say that we all know who is getting named the MVP of the beatdown of the Gators, and that is none other than Ray Davis.

Davis set the tone immediately in this one, as the Gators were not able to slow him down right from the start.

Davis’ stat line of 206 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, as well as a receiving touchdown, would be an incredible full-game stat line. However, that was his stats at halftime.

For the game, Davis finished with 280 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and a receiving touchdown for nine yards.

What a performance on Saturday for Ray Davis!

Non-Ray Davis MVP

Davis is the clear MVP of this game, but none of his dominating performances would be possible without the Big Blue Wall having their best performance of the season.

For years, we were used to seeing Kentucky dominate the line of scrimmage and see the likes of Benny Snell and Chris Rodriguez run all over teams.

That wasn’t the case last season, and it hadn’t been the case to through four games this season.

However, that was the case on Saturday, as the offensive line looked just like the line we were all used to seeing.

Kentucky finished the game with 329 rushing yards and Devin Leary did not get sacked and had plenty of time in the pocket when Kentucky was passing.

A special and much-needed performance from the Big Blue Wall!

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

Let’s play some football pic.twitter.com/yuL2CHSj0L — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) September 30, 2023

Impressive work from Kroger Field crowd splitting the stadium Blue and White as directed. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) September 30, 2023

Big Blue Nation is coming through my television. Unbelievable showing for the early kick at Kroger Field. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) September 30, 2023

Devin Leary ran to the end zone. He thought he had a touchdown.



Barion Brown was worried about his feet and forgot to catch the football.



Cats leave points off the scoreboard after an impressive 12-play opening scoring drive. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) September 30, 2023

Trevin Wallace might be the biggest gator hunter on the roster. He thrives in this matchup. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) September 30, 2023

RAY DAVIS IS A DAWG!!!!!! — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 30, 2023

Kentucky OL is getting after it. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) September 30, 2023

Keaten Wade finishes off the play. Kentucky's defense is all over the place right now. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) September 30, 2023

Thought those Jordan Davis comps for Deone were totally unfair expectations. They weren't. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) September 30, 2023

ON A MISSION. RAY DAVIS. TO THE HOUSE. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) September 30, 2023

Yea Ray Davis is him!!! — DeAndre Square (@d_square10) September 30, 2023

Boom Williams, Benny Snell, Chris Rodriguez, Ray Davis. You can rank them 1-4 in pretty much any order and not be obviously wrong. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) September 30, 2023

The new era of Kentucky-Florida pic.twitter.com/uoZINIAHhd — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) September 30, 2023

I don’t know what Florida ever did to Ray Davis, but I hope all the other teams on Kentucky’s schedule did it too.



This is amazing to watch. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) September 30, 2023

Cats just pounding the Gators! What a great start. Ray Davis is having himself a great game thanks to the Blue Wall. — Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) September 30, 2023

Ray Davis is the ninth player in UK history to rush for at least 200 yards in a single game. He has a career-high 206 right now.



There's 8:54 to play in the 2ND QUARTER. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) September 30, 2023

Find me a college football team that has a better defensive duo than Deone Walker and Trevin Wallace. If they were in an Alabama helmet they'd be household names — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) September 30, 2023

It is absolutely hilarious that Florida was known as the ultimate run-stopper in the SEC and Mark Stoops just said “Nah, let Ray Davis eat.” — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) September 30, 2023

I’ve seen this Kentucky Florida game many times. It’s just that in those, it has been Kentucky that was rattled and dominated. Wildcats and their fans are enjoying this — and they should! — Eric Crawford (@ericcrawford) September 30, 2023

And he just gifted Florida a pick-six, fortunately dropped by the defender.



Leary can’t get out of his head. https://t.co/AAbL17hkyi — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) September 30, 2023

Kentucky vs. Florida in the first half pic.twitter.com/1C8GNut0c6 — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) September 30, 2023

Florida had 13 players on defense and still couldn’t stop Ray Davis pic.twitter.com/CJtH657eGT — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2023

Passing game is a problem for Kentucky. Devin Leary, Barion Brown and Dane Key couldn’t be more out of sync.



Misses or drops, one or the other. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) September 30, 2023

Interesting how I heard so much pregame chatter down here in Florida from Gator fans worried about UK "faking" injuries to slow down the powerful UF offense. Don't think I have seen any of that today — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) September 30, 2023

CAYTS!!!!!!



First time Kentucky has beaten Florida three times in a row since 1951!!!! — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 30, 2023

5-0, 2-0 SEC. Three in a row over the Gators. A great day for the Kentucky football program. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) September 30, 2023

Kentucky with consecutive fourth-down stops and added a field goal in between.



At one point, Kentucky lost 31 straight to Florida. Now up 33-14 with four minutes to go, Mark Stoops and the Cats about to win three in a row and four of the last six against the Gators. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) September 30, 2023

Ray Davis, respect. What a day. — Freddie Maggard (@FredMaggard606) September 30, 2023

Drunk Florida fan had to be dragged out after trying to start a fight



IN OUR GOOD FAMILY ENVIRONMENT THAT MITCH BUILT pic.twitter.com/YSkS3Yxtra — Matt Sak BBN - #FreeBigZ (@MattSakR2NG) September 30, 2023

Them boys making us proud! https://t.co/TiBw1Un0lr — DeAndre Square (@d_square10) September 30, 2023

This is just a fact. Kentucky is currently a better football program than Florida. Not a debate, just a fact. — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) September 30, 2023

.@UKFootball has now held each of their first 5 opponents this season to less than 100 yards rushing — Corey Price (@coreyp08) September 30, 2023

Stoops is a lot nicer to these teams than other coaches for these teams used to be to Kentucky — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) September 30, 2023

Everyone really should enjoy this tonight. To absolutely dominate Florida three years in a row is something I honestly never believed Kentucky would do — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) September 30, 2023

Brad White masterclass — Will Levis (@will_levis) September 30, 2023

