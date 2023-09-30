Kentucky vs. Florida odds, betting trends, and expert picks

Kentucky Football looks to extend their record to an unblemished 5-0 for the 2023 season. But a feisty, No. 22 overall Florida Gator team stands in their way.

Both teams have their strengths, but they also have their weaknesses. They’ll face off Saturday during the early round of college football games, with each team looking to exploit the other team’s weaknesses.

But who will come out on top? We’ll dig in to the odds and predictions below.

Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Kentucky Wildcats are a 1.5-point favorite over Florida at Kroger Field. The game total is currently 44.5 points, while Kentucky’s team total is set at 22.5 points, and Florida’s is 21.5 points. Kentucky is just a .5-point favorite in the first half.

Betting Trends

Kentucky is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games.

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Kentucky’s last 13 games.

Kentucky is 5-1 straight up in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Kentucky’s last five games against Florida.

The total has gone UNDER in seven of Kentucky’s last eight games at home.

Florida is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games.

Florida is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games vs. the SEC.

Expert Picks

Prediction

Both of these teams have a strong defense. While they can also both put up points, those won’t come quite as easy on Saturday. Kentucky’s offense has been quite the rollercoaster, at times struggling but then suddenly pulling things together for a surge of offensive production. For some reason (despite being at home) this doesn’t feel like the game. Maybe the Wildcats can capture the win, but it may take seeing it to believe it. Only time will tell.

Final Score: Florida 21, Kentucky 17