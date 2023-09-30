Saturday Headlines: Florida Gameday Edition

Good morning BBN!

It is gameday for the Kentucky Wildcats as they welcome the Florida Gators to Kroger Field for a noon kickoff today.

Coming into the game at 4-0, the Cats will look to try and pick up their second conference win on the season but are also looking for their third straight win over the Gators for the first time since 1951.

The outcome of this game is going to come down to two things;

Can Kentucky’s offense get on track early? Can the defense slow down an efficient Florida offense?

Neither group has to be completely perfect, but this will be a game that Kentucky needs to get to at least 24 points if they absolutely want to win this game.

Sitting at 3-1 on the year, the Gators come into Lexington with a loss to the Utah Utes but also feature a win over the Tennessee Volunteers. The story of this team is a solid defensive front but also a very efficient offense.

Slow down the Florida run-game, and make Graham Mertz beat you, and the Cats should be walking away 5-0.

Going to be a fun day at Kroger Field.

Go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

Each game is an opportunity to keep building our legacy. pic.twitter.com/q5iXamdj0l — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) September 29, 2023

This should get you fired up for today’s game.

Headlines

UK Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Officially Inducted – UK Athletics

The UK Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was officially inducted Friday night as Robin Ewing Bodem (gymnastics), Chris Chenault (football), Danielle Galyer Day (swimming), Dick Parsons (baseball/basketball), Rajon Rondo (basketball) and Ryan Strieby (baseball) were added to the Hall of Fame.

Big Blue Preview: Kentucky vs. Florida – UK Athletics

Kentucky has a chance to improve to a three-game win streak over UF, which would be its third all-time in program history and its first since 1948-1951.

Three Cats Finish in the Top Five at the Indy at Forest Hills – UK Athletics

Three members of the Kentucky men’s golf team participated in the Indy at Forest Hills Friday, with each notching a top-10 finish in the event held at Forest Hills Country Club.

SEC Nation Crew shows love for Kentucky- KSR

The crew is excited for the game on Saturday.

Rondo finishing degree at UK; will be a “listening ear” for Cats- KSR

Rondo might be around the team some after-all.

Kentucky hosting five-star center for Official visit- Cats Pause

Patrick Ngongba is in Lexington.

2023 Big Blue Madness Tickets Sold Out – UK Athletics

Big Blue Madness will take place at Rupp Arena on Oct. 13.

Boogie Fland zeroing in on decision- Cats Pause

The five-star guard is down to Kentucky, Indiana, and Alabama.

Multiple Wildcats Improve Personal Times At Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational– UK Athletics

Five Wildcats set personal bests in the Windy City.

Giants fire Gabe Kepler- ESPN

The first MLB coaching change of the season.

Anthony Richardson to start vs. Rams- ESPN

The Colts rookie QB is back for the matchup with LA.

Europe effectively ends Ryder Cup on day one- CBS

USA has a tough hole to climb out of.

Expert predictions for Saturday’s top-25 matchups- CBS

Check out what some of the experts expect from Saturday’s matchups.