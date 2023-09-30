Kentucky vs. Florida game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Florida Gators at 12:00 pm ET at Kroger Field in Lexington. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN, or on mobile devices through the ESPN app.

The Cats started off SEC play in a strong way with a dominant win over Vanderbilt, getting revenge for last year in the process.

The first quarter was the best play we’ve seen from this team. They were firing on all cylinders, and then the next two quarters looked like the inconsistent team we saw in the first three games.

Thankfully, they put it back together later in the third and in the fourth quarter to pull away with a big win.

If they want a win against the Gators, they have to stay consistent throughout the game.

While the Gators haven’t exactly looked elite, they did just get a huge win over Tennessee a couple of weeks ago, far better than what Kentucky has been able to do so far this year.

It’s always fun when these two get together, so check out some of these pregame reads to get ready for the action.

Go Cats!!!!!