Grade Kentucky’s performance against Ball State

College football is officially here, and the Kentucky Wildcats kicked off their 2023 season on Saturday with a 44-14 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

It wasn’t a great start for the Cats as they had to settle for a field goal on their opening drive, punt on the second, and the defense gave up a touchdown on the Cardinals’ second drive to make it a 7-3 ballgame.

Kentucky was able to find the end zone on their next drive, but it was the defense that flipped the game for the Cats.

With just under seven minutes to go in the half, the defense forced a fumble that was run back for a touchdown to make it 17-7.

Later in the half, the defense forced another fumble, which was returned for a touchdown, but the officials blew the play dead, and Kentucky ended up with a field goal.

While Kentucky’s offense seemed a little out of sync in game 1, the defense and special teams stepped up in a big way to help lead the Cats in their 44-14 win.

In his first game under center, Devin Leary finished 18/31 for 241 yards, a TD, and an INT.

Transfer running back Ray Davis shined in his first game as a Wildcat as he finished with 14 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

After game one, how would you grade the Cats’ performance in their season-opening win?

