Sunday Headlines: 1-0

It was a hot one at Kroger Field on Saturday, but more importantly, the Kentucky Wildcats started off the season on the right note, as they destroyed the Ball State Cardinals 44-14 to pick up their first win of the year.

To start off the game, it was less than spectacular for the Cats, as the Cardinals came out swinging, locking up the new-look Kentucky offense throughout the entire first quarter. Add in some solid drives by the Ball State offense, and it was a first-quarter deficit for UK to kick off the season.

That didn't last long, however, as Mark Stoops got his team dialed in on both sides of the ball to blow the game open. With a fumble recovery touchdown and a kick-six, The Kroge was rocking for the first Saturday of the season.

Now all eyes turn to next Saturday as the Eastern Kentucky Colonels make the short trip up I-75 from Richmond to Lexington for a Week 2 matchup.

We will have plenty of info in the coming days of the matchup with the Colonels, but let's first celebrate the Week 1 win.

