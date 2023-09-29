Rajon Rondo to be around Kentucky Basketball team as he finishes degree

Rajon Rondo is among the most decorated former Kentucky Wildcats in the school’s illustrious history. Rondo was taken in the first round of the 2006 NBA Draft, being selected 21st overall by the Phoenix Suns.

Rondo ended his NBA-playing career with four All-Star appearances, was also a four-time All-Defensive Team pick, and a three-time assist leader, along with helping both the Celtics and Lakers win NBA Championships. He also led the NBA in steals in 2010 and was an All-NBA Third Team selection in 2012.

Now, as he is set to continue his career outside the NBA, Rondo is enrolled at Kentucky and planning to finish his degree in the near future, though he still hopes to keep his pro career going.

While doing so, one of the best point guards in the history of the game is expected to be around the basketball team in some capacity, although he won’t be on staff. Rondo is excited to see the team and the incoming freshmen class, however.

“I can’t wait to see them, can’t wait to get my hands on them. I’m going to try to give them input however I can. Coach Cal actually called me right before I got here, I told him I’m just happy to be around and be a listening ear for these young guys,” Rondo said via Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim.

Rondo earned a spot on the All-SEC Freshman Team during his first season in Lexington, so he knows a thing or two about succeeding at a young age. He was also on the All-SEC Second Team during his second season with the Cats.

Rondo may not be around too much, however, as he also noted that he’s focused on spending time with his family and completing his degree. He has two kids, who are ages 16 and 11.

Even so, having Rondo around in any capacity is sure to help a Kentucky roster with young guards like D.J. Wagner, Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard, and Justin Edwards, all of whom will play pivotal roles for the 2023-24 version of Kentucky Basketball.