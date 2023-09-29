Trevin Wallace is Wildcats’ defensive MVP through 4 games

We are now into Week 5 of the season with a big game between the Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators on deck this Saturday at 12:00 pm ET at Kroger Field.

Through the first four weeks of the year, many players have stepped up on the defensive side, while the unit as a whole is allowing 15.5 points per game, which is ranked No. 21 in the nation for the least amount of points allowed per game, according to sports reference.

This week, the Kentucky Reacts Survey posed this question: Who is Kentucky’s Defensive MVP so far?

Now that the poll has officially closed, the Big Blue Nation has spoken, and the fans believe Trevin Wallace has been the Defensive MVP so far, coming in at 39% of the votes. A close second was Deone Walker, who came in at 31% of the votes.

Wallace, so far this year, has had 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble through four games, making it no question that he has been the Defensive MVP so far for the Cats.

Maxwell Hariston came in at No. 3 at 18% of the votes after having a successful game against Vanderbilt with two pick-sixes, marking the first time in school history that has ever happened.

Rounding out the votes, 12% voted other, as there have been others who have stepped up, such as Alex Afari and Jalen Geiger this year.

With a big SEC game against Florida this weekend, the defense will have to step up like they did last year when quarterback Anthony Richardson threw two interceptions last year in a loss to Kentucky, 26-16, including a pick-six by Keidron Smith.

With more games to come, Kentucky’s defense and offense will have to continue to step up if they want to be successful this upcoming year.