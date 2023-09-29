Kentucky makes the cut for rising star Eugene Hilton

Eugene Hilton, a three-star wide receiver from the class of 2025, has been gaining some attention from many different schools, and he recently just released his top six.

Those six schools include the Kentucky Wildcats alongside Ole Miss, Missouri, FIU, Wisconsin, and Miami (FL).

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Hilton is ranked 393rd overall and 55th among wide receivers in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports Composite. He plays for Zionsville High School in Indiana.

TOP 6 ‼️

Thanks to all the coaches who have been recruiting me through this process. Where we going pic.twitter.com/P3Ndhnk0iz — Eugene Hilton Jr (@EugeneHiltonJr) September 27, 2023

One reason why you see the FIU Panthers on the list is due to his father, T.Y. Hilton, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL, including 10 with the Indianapolis Colts as one of their star wide receivers.

Before T.Y. was a star in the NFL, he played at FIU during his college days, where he spent four seasons and had 3,531 receiving yards along with 24 touchdowns. T.Y. eventually became a third-round NFL Draft pick back in 2012 to the Colts.

Now with Eugene following in T.Y.’s footsteps by playing football, he has the option to keep the legacy going by playing where his dad did, but he also has a choice to start his legacy somewhere else.

With offensive coordinator Liam Coen coming back to Kentucky, it is great to see recruits interested in joining the offense and how special it could be in years to come.

