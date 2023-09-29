Aaron Bradshaw talks about his injury and hobbies he has off the court

The Kentucky Wildcats are officially practicing for the 2023-24 college basketball season, with practices starting on Tuesday.

We have already had the opportunity to watch this group in action as they competed in the GLOBL JAM event back in July in Canada and brought home the gold medal.

However, the Cats were missing a key part of their No. 1 overall recruiting class, as Aaron Bradshaw missed the event due to his foot injury.

Earlier this week, Bradshaw joined Cameron Mills for an interview on the Behind Kentucky Basketball podcast, where he talked about the injury and if he was concerned about it.

“Not really like that’s just a little setback, that’s just a little bump in the road... but if I dwell on that... you’re not going to go nowhere.”

Later in the interview, Mills asked him about his hobbies away from the court, and Bradshaw shared a few other things he likes to do.

“Either pray, listen to music, and draw, or just walk outside.”

On this episode, Mills also interviewed Adou Thiero and Joey Hart in addition to Bradshaw. You can listen to the full podcast here.

