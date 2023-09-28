Bleav in Kentucky previews Wildcats vs. Gators

It’s always a huge week in the Bluegrass when the Florida Gators come to town. That’s what will happen Saturday at noon when the No. 22 Gators face the Kentucky Wildcats in one of the biggest SEC East matchups of the year.

Ahead of the game, Aaron Gershon, Jalen Whitlow, and Vinny Hardy dropped a new episode of Bleav in Kentucky.

On this week’s show, the guys discussed:

Cats vs. Gators.

Finding more offensive rhythm.

Improving the interior offensive line.

The defensive line is feasting.

NFL talk.

And more!

