Bleav in Kentucky previews Wildcats vs. Gators

It’s that time of the year.

By Jason Marcum
Bleav in Kentucky

It’s always a huge week in the Bluegrass when the Florida Gators come to town. That’s what will happen Saturday at noon when the No. 22 Gators face the Kentucky Wildcats in one of the biggest SEC East matchups of the year.

Ahead of the game, Aaron Gershon, Jalen Whitlow, and Vinny Hardy dropped a new episode of Bleav in Kentucky.

On this week’s show, the guys discussed:

  • Cats vs. Gators.
  • Finding more offensive rhythm.
  • Improving the interior offensive line.
  • The defensive line is feasting.
  • NFL talk.
  • And more!

Be sure to catch the full episode below, then subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

