Boogie Fland nearing the end of his recruitment with UK firmly in the mix

The race for recruits in the class of 2024 is heating up, and one name to keep an eye on for the Kentucky Wildcats is Boogie Fland.

Fland is a five-star combo guard from Archbishop Stepinac in New York. 247 Sports Composite has him as the second-best combo guard in the class and the third-best player from the state of New York. He’s the 20th-ranked player nationally.

With a decision on the horizon, Fland is starting to narrow down his options, and Kentucky is still firmly in the mix.

“Indiana, Kentucky, Alabama are the schools pushing hard to get me, and I’m focused on those three schools,” Fland told 247 Sports’ Dushawn London.

Here’s what Fland had to say about Kentucky.

“That relationship has been going well. They’re trying to get me, so I hope it’s all good. Their pitch is that they want me to come to their school, play with the guys, and help them win. I felt what they were saying and felt like they were being real.”

For now, Fland hasn’t set a hard decision date. He visited Kentucky on September 8th, before his Alabama visit on September 22nd, and after his Indiana visit. Teams like Maryland, Michigan, and North Carolina were able to get a visit from Fland but ultimately fell out of the running.

Kentucky only has one commit for 2024 right now in four-star center Somto Cyril, but the Cats will expect to get a plethora of other commitments in the coming months, especially after having the top 2023 recruiting class.

There’s quite a bit going for Kentucky when it comes to how guards have faired from the university. Names like Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are a few of the guards who came from Lexington and rank among the NBA’s best players.

For Fland, it appears a decision is imminent, so hopefully, he’ll get the Cats their first five-star commitment in the Class of 2024 soon.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter for more UK news and views. Go Cats!