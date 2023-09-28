Somto Cyril reiterates he’s staying in the 2024 class

The Kentucky Wildcats are entering the 2023-24 basketball season with some questions surrounding the front-court.

With injuries to Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso, John Calipari and his staff went out and landed a commitment from Zvonimir Ivisic. Obviously, all of the BBN knows the struggle that has been to get Big Z to Lexington, so a natural follow-up question would be; what about Somto Cyril?

Once thought to be a reclass candidate for 2023, Cyril ultimately decided to stay in the class of 2024 and play one final season with the Overtime Elite.

This week, Cyril joined the Sources Say Podcast with Jack Pilgrim and Shawn Smith. There, Cyril reiterated he’s staying in the 2024 class. He also talked about recruiting OTE teammate Karter Knox to Kentucky, among other topics, so be sure to give the show a listen below.

Cyril is Kentucky’s lone commitment in the 2024 class at the moment, but that shouldn’t be the case for long, with the early signing period inching closer.

Going to be fun watching Cyril suit up for the Cats.

