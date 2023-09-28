Thursday Headlines: Kentucky QB Commit Stone Saunders breaks school record

Future Kentucky QB Stone Saunders is off to a strong start in his junior season.

Through five games this season, Saunders has thrown for 1,402 yards (the state leader in Pennsylvania) to go along with 20 touchdowns and just 1 interception and a 68.6 completion percentage.

Just a junior, Saunders broke the school record for most passing yards in a career last week, eclipsing 8,000 career passing yards at Bishop McDevitt High School.

Saunders is Kentucky’s lone commitment in the 2025 class, and he’ll be in Lexington this weekend for the Kentucky-Florida game.

So far, the future of the Kentucky QB room looks bright.

Tweet of the Day

"Stopping the run is a big emphasis...it's always the goal."



Kentucky defensive lineman @octaviousoxend1 talks about how stopping the run is always a main priority no matter who they are playing. pic.twitter.com/EYro0k6tGZ — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) September 27, 2023

Going to be a tough job with how Florida ran on Tennessee.

